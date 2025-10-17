A Nothing Phone 1 user may have figured out how to get Android 16 on their device

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR A developer claims to have successfully installed Nothing OS 4.0 on a Phone 1.

Everything reportedly works, including the new Camera app and its presets.

There are a few issues, like the clock in the status bar not being correctly aligned.

Although Android 16 has been available on Pixels for a while now, many other Android phones are just now starting to get a taste. For example, Nothing recently rolled out the Nothing OS 4.0 beta, which is based on Android 16. This beta is only available for the Phone 2, Phone 2a, Phone 2a Pro, Phone 3, and eventually the Phone 3a. However, it appears a developer may have found a way to get the OS running on a Phone 1.

In a social post, YouTuber TechiBoy shared that an unnamed developer has managed to successfully install Nothing OS 4.0 onto the company’s debut smartphone. It appears that the developer has created an unofficial port of the new OS, but it’s not ready for everyone yet. According to TechiBoy, “Everything seems to be working, including the new Camera app with presets!”

A developer has successfully installed Nothing OS 4.0 on the Nothing Phone (1). 👀 Everything seems to be working, including the new Camera app with presets!

In dev terms, “porting” means adapting software made for one… It’s an unofficial port of Nothing OS 4.0 for Phone (1).In dev terms, “porting” means adapting software made for one… pic.twitter.com/msSVKsMzds — TechiBoy (@techiboy96) October 17, 2025

Although the port is reportedly working on the Phone 1, it’s not without its hiccups. It said that the clock in the status bar is not correctly aligned and that the camera view is behind the punch-hole. There are also a few other unmentioned issues that need to be ironed out.

There’s a fair amount of information lacking here. As such, we’re a little skeptical about this report. But if someone did accomplish this feat, that’s pretty cool.

