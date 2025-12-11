Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Nothing breaks silence on Nothing OS 4.0 delay, says rollout is on track
2 hours ago
- Earlier this week, a Phone 3 owner shared a screenshot of a response from the Nothing support team that stated the company “temporarily halted” the rollout of Nothing OS 4.0 to implement an “urgent fix.”
- A spokesperson for the company says that it uses a phased rollout for major updates to identify optimizations, which are often related to third-party apps.
- The spokesperson states that an optimization was identified and that the rollout across all devices is “progressing as planned.”
Nothing OS 4.0 began rolling out to the Phone 3 on November 21 and days later to the Phone 2, Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro. Despite the rollout starting last month, many Nothing Phone owners claim that they have yet to receive the Android 16 skin. After a screenshot of an exchange with Nothing’s support team was shared online, it was believed that the update had been pulled. Now Nothing has offered an official statement on the status of the rollout.
In the screenshot mentioned earlier, Nothing’s support team states that the company has “temporarily halted” the rollout of Nothing OS 4.0 to implement an “urgent fix.” The response adds that “Once the corrected version has completed internal testing,” those who already have the update will receive a new patched version. Meanwhile, those who don’t have Nothing OS 4.0 yet “will receive the proper official version once the rollout resumes.”
At the time of the report, Nothing had yet to offer an official public comment on the matter. However, a Nothing spokesperson has now reached out to Android Authority to provide the following statement:
We use a phased rollout for every major software update so we can identify potential optimisations for users, these are often related to third-party apps.Such optimisations were identified as part of the Nothing Phone (2a) Series and were rolled out on 1 December 2025. The rollout across all devices is progressing as planned and continues gradually.If users have questions or feedback on Nothing OS 4.0, we invite them to reach out to our Customer Service team directly.
Nothing OS 4.0 offers a variety of changes, including new “minimalist” native app icons, a simplified status bar, new lock screen clocks, “Extra Dark Mode,” and more. It also introduces several new features that are exclusive to the Nothing Phone 3, like Glyph Mirror Selfie, Pocket Mode, and new Glyph toys.
