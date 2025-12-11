Nothing breaks silence on Nothing OS 4.0 delay, says rollout is on track

At the time of the report, Nothing had yet to offer an official public comment on the matter. However, a Nothing spokesperson has now reached out to Android Authority to provide the following statement:

We use a phased rollout for every major software update so we can identify potential optimisations for users, these are often related to third-party apps.

Such optimisations were identified as part of the Nothing Phone (2a) Series and were rolled out on 1 December 2025. The rollout across all devices is progressing as planned and continues gradually.

If users have questions or feedback on Nothing OS 4.0, we invite them to reach out to our Customer Service team directly.