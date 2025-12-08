Nothing reportedly halts Nothing OS 4.0 rollout for 'urgent fix'

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has reportedly paused the rollout of its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update after initially releasing it for multiple models.

According to a Phone 3 user, Nothing support confirmed the update was pulled to implement an urgent fix.

The company hasn’t officially announced the halt yet, and the rollout is expected to resume once internal testing is complete.

Nothing released its Android 16–based Nothing OS 4.0 update for the Phone 3 on November 21. This was followed by a rollout to other models, including the Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro, on November 28. However, it now appears that the company has mysteriously paused the update.

Multiple users on Reddit have reported that they still haven’t received Nothing OS 4.0 despite the company’s official rollout announcement. Over the weekend, a Nothing Phone 3 user posted that after contacting customer support, they were told the update has been pulled.

“Initially, they sent me a generic copy-paste response telling me it’s now available on a range of devices. When I responded to ask why my flagship phone didn’t have their newest software, they admitted that the rollout has actually been stopped until they can work out a fix,” the user wrote.

The same user also shared a screenshot of Nothing support’s response, confirming that the company paused the Nothing OS 4.0 update to implement an “urgent fix.” According to support, the rollout is temporarily halted and will resume once internal testing is complete. Users who have already received the Nothing OS 4.0 update will also receive a patched version once it is rolled out.

For now, Nothing hasn’t issued any official public statement about this temporary halt. Ideally, the company should have communicated the pause through its official channels.

Last week, some Nothing users reported that the update option suddenly disappeared from their phones’ system update page without warning. The pause was being linked to a message that started showing up after installation, telling users their device was “enrolled in the Android Beta Program,” even though the update was meant to be a stable release. It’s unclear if this is the reason Nothing has halted the 4.0 update or if it’s something else.

We’ll reach out to the company for clarification and update this story if we receive a response.

