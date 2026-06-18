Nothing's community review program could get you early access to its latest products

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has launched a review program for its community.

Those who are a part of the program will get access to the company’s latest products before anyone else.

You’ll be asked to share your first impressions on social media, give a full review after launch, or create content around the product.

Nothing, the London-based electronics maker, often likes to tap into the power of its community. For example, the company has launched multiple Community Edition phones that were inspired by its audience’s creativity. Once again, the company is looking to its community for help, and it could lead to you getting early access to Nothing’s latest products.

In a blog post, Nothing announced that it is launching a Community Review Program. As the company explains, this is an opportunity to get your hands on its upcoming products before anyone else. And if you happen to be a content creator, joining may also get you an invitation to its Creator Program, where you’ll “have access to exclusive opportunities and perks with future launches.”

This isn’t the first time Nothing has run a Community Review Program, so some of you may already be familiar with what it entails. For those who don’t, here’s what Nothing says it expects from participants: Share your first impressions on the Nothing Community and your social channels.

Full review after the product has launched.

Post interesting and creative content around the product and its features.

If you’re interested in giving the program a chance, you’ll need to submit an application. You’ll want to be quick about it, as the application window is set to close on June 24 at 1:00PM ET. Unfortunately, it looks like the program will not be available for fans in India.

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