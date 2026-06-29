Nothing's Instagram 'hack' sure feels like a viral marketing stunt

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing India claims to have lost control of its Instagram account.

Its Instagram feed has recently been taken over by selfies of a man wearing a Nothing jersey.

There’s the very distinct possibility that all this is just a marketing stunt, although Nothing swears “This is not us.”

Nothing’s got a new phone launch coming up right around the corner, with the Phone 4b expected early next month. Ahead of that new hardware debuting, though, the company is either dealing with a very public hack of one of its Instagram accounts, or trying to go viral with a new marketing stunt.

Nothing India took to X earlier today to announce that it’s not currently in control of its Instagram account: We’re aware of the recent activity on our Instagram account and are currently looking into the situation. This is not us. Indeed, popping over to the Nothing India Instagram feed, we see that about an hour ago, its content abruptly switched from Phone 4b teasers to a bunch of selfies of a strange mustachioed gentleman.

Now, right away we have a few suspicions that this isn’t your typical account hack, pushing crypto scams on followers, or anything like that. Instead, the rather innocent-looking selfies reveal Nothing branding on the jersey our “hacker” is wearing.

Digging around a little, this appears to be Instagram user sportssugumar, and we’ve spotted him sharing images of himself wearing that same jersey. When fully decked out in his complete fandom outfit, we recognize the look from the “hacked” Nothing account’s user icon.

If you follow the cricket scene in India, we imagine this probably all makes much more, obvious sense to you. But even as clueless outsiders, it feels pretty clear here that we’re looking at some kind of marketing stunt.

We’ve reached out to Nothing for comment, and will update you with anything interesting we end up learning.

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