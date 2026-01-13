Nothing Headphone (1) and Nothing Ear (3) drop to record-low prices

Tom Triggs / Android Authority Unlike most over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone (1) ear cups wear a rounded-rectangle design.

In my book, the Nothing Headphone (1) is definitely the best-looking pair of headphones around. It will turn heads wherever you go. Not only that, but these unique cans are actually pretty good, too.

They aren’t cheap at $299, so today’s record-low price is a lovely treat. The experience is great all across the board. It all starts with the cool design, which shows the internals thanks to the transparent cover. The square shape is also very unique, and the general construction is very solid. These even come with an IP52 rating, offering some protection against dust and water.

Tom Triggs / Android Authority

You’ll enjoy some decent sound quality. The sound is slightly darker by default, but you can easily customize it using the app’s eight-band equalizer. Additionally, it exhibits good ANC performance, effectively silencing engines, air conditioners, traffic noise, and other sources of noise. These will be great for a city dweller who wants to listen to audio comfortably.

You’ll also enjoy features like Bluetooth 5.3, LDAC codec support, USB-C wired listening, and even spatial audio.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Nothing Headphone (1) is the battery life, which averages at 35 hours with ANC enabled, based on our internal tests. Turn off noise canceling, and the battery life is extended to 43 hours.

The Nothing Headphone (1) is great, but not everyone wants to carry around those huge cans. If you prefer earbuds, the Nothing Ear (3) is your next best option. These earbuds are also more affordable, currently priced at just $149.

Our experts at SoundGuys.com provided a comprehensive review of this model, yielding excellent results. They excel in comfort, ANC performance, LDAC support, and a very good application. That said, these are also quite bass-heavy, and the microphone wasn’t as good as we had hoped.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

At least the audio part can be fixed, though, and in a really cool way. Aside from a basic 3-band equalizer, you can get access to a full parametric equalizer, meaning you can customize frequencies with eight bands.

In terms of battery life, you’re looking at a bit over five hours with ANC enabled, and the case carries another 22 hours of juice. Again, these are both record-low prices, so they have never been cheaper. Jump on these deals while you can!

