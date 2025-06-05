Nothing's first pair of headphones now has a concrete launch date

TL;DR Nothing plans to launch its first pair of headphones on July 1.

It will share the same launch day as the Phone 3.

London-based electronics maker Nothing surprised followers last month by revealing it was working on its first pair of headphones. At the time, the company didn’t give a launch date, but did say that the product should arrive sometime this summer. Now we know exactly when the company’s headphones will drop.

SXSW — an annual music, film, and interactive technologies event that usually takes place in Austin, TX — is in London this week, and Nothing CEO Carl Pei made a quick stop. While on stage, Pei discussed a variety of topics like the future smartphones, AI, and community involvement. In his closing remarks, also shared on his LinkedIn page, the CEO confirmed the launch date of the Nothing Headphone 1.

According to Pei, his company plans to launch the Headphone 1 on July 1. When Nothing first revealed they were working on headphones, there was speculation that they could launch alongside the Phone 3. A couple of days ago, Nothing announced that the Phone 3 would launch on July 1. So it looks like both products are indeed lined up to launch on the same date.

