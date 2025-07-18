Nothing's Essential Space can now talk to your Google Calendar

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing has updated its Essential Space app with several additions and improvements.

The smart note-taking app now offers Google Calendar integration for your to-do items.

You can also edit AI-generated summaries and share text summaries from your recordings.

The Nothing Phone 3a series debuted a so-called Essential Key, which has since been adopted by the Nothing Phone 3. Pressing this button summons the Essential Space app to quickly capture audio notes, photos, and more. Thankfully, this app is getting a welcome update in the wake of the Nothing Phone 3 launch.

Nothing announced an Essential Space update on its community forum, and one of the most notable additions is Google Calendar integration. More specifically, to-do items created in Essential Space can now be synchronized to Google Calendar.

Essential Space will also let you share text summaries from Essential Recorder with others. These summaries can be sent as an image, a PDF, or markdown text. It doesn’t seem quite on par with Google Recorder, which lets you send a link to the full recording and transcript, but it’s a neat addition nonetheless.

Finally, the Essential Space update lets you edit your Memory (i.e., summaries generated from your notes) and Recorder summaries. These are welcome additions as AI is still far from perfect, so being able to correct text output is essential (heh).

Nothing says this Essential Space update is already available for the Nothing Phone 3 and is “coming soon” to the Nothing Phone 3a series.

Colleague Ryan Haines noted in his Nothing Phone 3a Pro review that Essential Space was the best new software addition he’d used in a long time. So we’re glad that Nothing isn’t resting on its laurels and continues to bring more features and options to the app.

