Nothing's latest Essential Space update is focused on sharing

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is making it easier to share files in Essential Space.

Users can now share “Flip-to-Record” audio clips.

“Memories” can be exported as PDFs, images, or Markdown files.

One of the key features on Nothing’s latest phones is Essential Space, an app that records video, takes screenshots, generates reminders, and more through the power of AI. Since its rollout, the London-based phone maker has continued to improve the app with new features. The latest tweaks will make it easier to share your Essential Space files.

Today, Nothing announced it is rolling out two new updates for Essential Space. The first of these changes makes “Flip-to-Record” audio clips shareable. Flip-to-Record is a feature that allows users to record audio by flipping their phone upside down and holding the Essential Key button. You’ll find the option to share by tapping on the horizontal three dots. That recording, or the transcript, can then be shared as an image, PDF, or Markdown file.

The other update that Nothing is rolling out is the ability to export “Memories.” These are the images or screenshots you saved to Essential Space. Similar to Flip-to-Record, you can share these as images, PDFs, or Markdown files following the same process.

These changes are landing on the Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, and Phone 3a Pro. The company states that the updates should download automatically via Google Play. However, you can update the app manually by going to the Google Play Store listing.

