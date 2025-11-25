Nothing's latest tweaks to Essential Space bring more context to what you capture

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Nothing phones offer an AI-powered productivity hub known as Essential Space. This app allows you to create reminders and do other productivity-based functions using audio recordings and screenshots. Nothing is rolling out two updates to Essential Space that add a new feature and improve an existing tool.

Nothing announced in a blog post that one of the two updates coming to Essential Space will introduce a feature called Essential Memory. According to the company, Essential Memory will work together with Essential Space and Essential Search. While Essential Space lets you save a moment and Essential Search allows you to recall that moment, Essential Memory will add context to the screenshots, links, notes, and photos you save. This new feature is designed to help your phone “understand the meaning behind those moments.”

Nothing provides the following example to explain how Essential Memory works: You save a poster from a design fair and tag it “April events”. Weeks later you ask: “Is there anything interesting happening next month?” Essential Search brings that poster back instantly. – Space keeps the moment. – Memory understands it. – Search retrieves it. The other update deals with the Flip to Record tool, which allows users to record audio by flipping their phone upside down and holding the Essential Key button. With this update, you’ll now be able to take or upload photos and add typed notes while recording. Both will appear in the timeline, staying aligned with the audio.

The update is also introducing a new dedicated recording page. This new page will display the recording duration, pause and resume, long-press to end, quick access to add photos or notes, and the ability to minimize the page. Additionally, you’ll now be able to review everything on one timeline after a recording. Once everything is done, you can generate an AI summary, full transcript, and receive action items based on your audio, images, and notes.

Nothing says that these two updates are rolling out starting today. The rollout will be gradual, so you may not see these features right away.

