Leak reveals Nothing's boldest earbuds ahead of official launch

There have been rumors about Nothing’s upcoming wireless earbuds for months. The company itself has fueled the anticipation with official teasers, but today, a report from WinFuture may have spilled the beans on what could be Nothing’s most unique product yet: the Nothing Ear (open). These new earbuds would follow the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A earbuds launched earlier this year.

From the purported official product images below, it appears that the Nothing Ear (open) will embrace an open-ear design. This design is further enhanced by a distinctive curved headband, promising a secure fit. Aesthetically, the Ear (open) remain faithful to Nothing’s design philosophy. A partially transparent housing provides a glimpse into the earbuds’ inner workings, adding to the tech-forward appeal that Nothing products are known for.

Beyond their striking design, the Ear (open) will reportedly pack some impressive features. WinFuture‘s report suggests a battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge, extendable to 30 hours with the included charging case. Even during phone calls, users can reportedly expect up to six hours of usage, stretching to 24 hours with the case.

In terms of audio, the Ear (open) are said to feature 14.2mm titanium-coated drivers coupled with Nothing’s proprietary “Bass Enhance” algorithm. However, since these are open-ear headphones, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) will not be available.

Both the earbuds and case are said to be IP54-rated, making them resistant to splashes and suitable for active lifestyles. Connectivity will be handled by Bluetooth 5.3, supporting dual device connections. Like previous Nothing audio products, we expect that the Ear (open) will also support ChatGPT integration. This would allow users to initiate conversations with the AI assistant directly through the earbuds.

While the report doesn’t mention any pricing information, it does suggest that the Ear (open) will launch in a solo white color option. The official launch is happening tomorrow, September 24, so we won’t have to wait long to uncover all the remaining information.

