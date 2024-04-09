Nothing Ear and Ear (a) leak in full: That yellow color is certainly a look

TL;DR Nothing’s Ear and Ear (a) earbuds have comprehensively leaked online.

The leak outlines specs and pricing, while also revealing renders.

The Nothing Ear (a) could start at just ~$100.

Nothing has confirmed that the company would launch two new pairs of wireless earbuds soon, namely the Nothing Ear and the cheaper Nothing Ear (a). Fortunately, a news outlet has now posted a comprehensive information blow-out.

Android Headlines has posted a slew of details about the new earbuds, including renders. Starting with the Nothing Ear, this is the more premium offering owing to its apparent €150 (~$163) price tag.

The product is said to offer dual-point connectivity, active noise cancelation (ANC), up to 7.5 hours of juice with ANC disabled, and 33 hours of playback via the charging case. Nothing is also poised to promise 10 hours of usage via a 10-minute charge of the case.

The Nothing Ear will apparently be available in black or white color options, as seen in the images below.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear (a) will reportedly offer a €100 (~$109) price tag. You’re still getting most of the same features as the standard set of earbuds (e.g. ANC, dual-point support). However, it’s believed the cheaper buds will offer up to 8 hours of playback with ANC off and 38 hours of playback via the charging case.

Bizarrely, Android Headlines reports that the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds will have an IP54 rating and an IP55 rating for the case. However, the standard Nothing Ear is said to offer an IP52 rating for the buds and an IPX2 rating for the case. We’re guessing these ratings have been swapped around as it would be really strange if the cheaper earbuds have much better IP ratings.

In addition to the expected black and white color options, the Nothing Ear (a) will also be available in a yellow color scheme. I’m a sucker for vibrant colors on tech products, so this is certainly right up my alley. The outlet also claims that the yellow color scheme is meant to somehow be a more eco-friendly design.

We won’t have to wait too long for a reveal date as Nothing has already confirmed an April 18 launch.

Comments