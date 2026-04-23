The best deal on the Nothing Ear (a) earbuds is back, saving you 46%

Our sister site, SoundGuys, said that, “if you have $100 to spend on earbuds, the Nothing Ear (a) is a good option.” Well, now you don’t even need $100, since Amazon has a great deal on the Nothing buds. If you catch it in time, they’re back down to their best-ever price of $58.98, saving you 46% compared to retail price.

Our partner AI-powered price intelligence platform flagged this deal for us. It tracks thousands of products, analyzes historical pricing data, and helps you make informed purchasing decisions. AI can make mistakes, so it’s always worth checking the deal for yourself, but this is a genuinely good discount on a solid pair of buds. Below, you can see the price history information and other handy AI insights about the deal to help you decide if you want to take advantage of the offer.

The Nothing Ear (a) earbuds deliver impressive features. They include a powerful 11mm driver that enhances bass, providing more impactful sound. The 45 dB active noise cancelation continuously adjusts, ensuring your listening experience is uninterrupted, even in noisy environments. With Clear Voice Technology, your calls remain crisp, and the long-lasting battery supports over 42.5 hours of playback. Check out the deal on Amazon

According to our partner AI site, this product scores 93 out of 100. This high score reflects a current price that’s $36.13 below the average of $95.11 over the last 90 days, making it an all-time low. The product is fresh from a price drop just 16 hours ago and is fully stocked.

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