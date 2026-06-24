Prime Day deal: Nothing Ear 3 drops to record low of just $128

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Nothing Ear 3 has dropped to $128.25, down from its $179 RRP. That is a 25% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it is also the best deal we have ever tracked, beating the previous $148.99 low.

That price cut makes this Prime Day 2026 offer stand out even more because the Nothing Ear 3 packs a feature set aimed at people who care about both sound and calls. Its most interesting trick is the Super Mic built into the charging case, which is designed to improve call and voice note quality in noisy environments. The earbuds also offer up to 45dB adaptive hybrid ANC, transparency mode, and six-mic voice pickup with AI noise reduction.

For audio, you get 12mm custom dynamic drivers, 24-bit Hi-Res LDAC support, dynamic bass enhancement, custom EQ, and personal sound tuning. Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours per bud with ANC off, or up to 38 hours total with the case. Other extras include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, USB-C, and wireless charging.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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