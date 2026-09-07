Now's your chance to try out Nothing's next products early

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

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TL;DR Nothing has reopened its review program for its community.

Those who are a part of the program will get access to the brand’s latest products and software before anyone else.

You’ll be expected to share your impressions on social media, give a full review after launch, or create content around the product.

If you like to get your hands on tech before anyone else, Nothing offers plenty of opportunities through its community-focused review program. For those who missed out on the last time the brand opened spots for the program, now is the time to sign up. Once again, the London-based electronics maker is turning to its community for help.

Nothing announced that it is holding another round of its Community Review Program. What does that mean for you? If you’re selected, you’ll be one of the first people to try out some of Nothing’s new hardware and software. The company adds that you’ll get a direct line to the Nothing team to help shape what they’re building next.

In particular, it appears that Nothing is looking for those who have experience in 3D animation, graphic design, music and sound production, and product reviews. However, it’s not necessary to have this experience to take part in the program. The company also encourages anyone who’s passionate about technology to sign up.

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time Nothing has run a Community Review Program. That means some of you may already be familiar with what it entails. But for those who don’t, here’s what’s expected from participants: Share your first impressions on the Nothing Community and your social channels.

Full review after the product has launched.

Post interesting and creative content around the product and its features, like an unboxing. Nothing says that sign-ups are starting today and will end on September 10, 2026. You’ll need to submit an application to sign up. The company warns that signing up does not guarantee your spot in the program. And once again, the program will not be available for fans in India.

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