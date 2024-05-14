Nothing is bringing ChatGPT support to all its audio products next week

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing is expanding its ChatGPT integration to include all its audio products, such as the Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, and more.

Users with compatible audio products can utilize the new AI features by updating their Nothing X app on May 21.

AI has taken the world by storm. While companies like OpenAI continue to upgrade their LLMs and make them more reliable, hardware manufacturers have been looking into new ways to integrate these smarts into their products. Just a month ago, Nothing brought ChatGPT integration to its Ear (2024) and Ear A earbuds. Now, the firm has announced that it’s expanding the feature’s availability to include all its audio products.

Nothing announced via a tweet that, starting next week, all of its audio products will support the ChatGPT integration. It stated: “Alongside Ear and Ear (a), our ChatGPT integration is coming to all of our audio products: Ear (1), Ear (stick), Ear (2), CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro. Update your Nothing X app on May 21st.”

For those unfamiliar, the ChatGPT integration allows users to start a conversation with the AI assistant by simply pinching their earbuds’ stems. The feature, however, only works on Nothing phones running Nothing OS 2.5.5 and requires users to enable the shortcut in the Nothing X app first.

While Nothing originally planned to roll out this update sometime in June, users will be able to get their hands on it as soon as May 21. If you’re interested in trying out the ChatGPT integration on your compatible earbuds, make sure to update the Nothing X app next week.

