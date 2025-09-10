Two popular NotebookLM formats have quietly disappeared — Here's what to use instead

NotebookLM, the note-taking and research app powered by Gemini, received a big update this week. That update brought a bevy of new learning tools, such as flashcards, quizzes, more Audio Overview formats, and so on. While there’s a lot for NotebookLM users to be excited about, it’s not all good news. Users are starting to notice that the update has quietly removed two commonly used features.

This week’s update introduced a variety of changes to NotebookLM, but arguably the biggest change was to the Reports feature. As a refresher, Reports lets you upload sources to NotebookLM and turns those sources into structured documents, like study guides or briefing docs. Reports was revamped in this update, adding a new Blog Post format and the ability for Reports to “dynamically” suggest options based on the theme, topic, or industry. Google also gave the feature a new “Create Your Own” option, which allows you to create a custom Report format.

However, it appears that the addition of Create Your Own came at the cost of two popular Report formats: FAQ and Timeline. Just as you would expect, FAQ sorts your information into a question-and-answer format. Meanwhile, Timeline separates events or concepts in chronological order. Spotted by some users on Reddit (via XDA ), these formats no longer appear in your suggestions.

If you often use these formats, don’t get too disappointed. The formats aren’t gone for good, just the one-click suggestions. A Google spokesperson tells Android Authority that you’ll now need to create these formats through the Create Your Own option:

While the one-click suggestions for FAQ and Timeline have been updated, users can still easily create both of these formats using the “Create your own” option in Reports. This allows users to generate a Timeline, an FAQ, or any other custom format they need.

In short, you can still access the FAQ and Timeline formats. However, it’s now a little less convenient as you’ll need to create them instead of simply clicking on the option.