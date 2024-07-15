This Nomad charging brick cleverly integrates an Apple Watch puck

TL;DR Nomad has launched a new 65W charger with two USB Type-C ports and an integrated Apple Watch puck.

The brick is MFi-certified, which guarantees meeting Apple’s standards when it comes to performance and safety.

You can use this charger to top up your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods case, and other devices with a USB-C port.

In a sea of excellent wall chargers, finding the best option can be a challenge. This pushes companies to innovate and adopt unique approaches that make their products stand out. Nomad hopes to win customers over by introducing a charging brick that doubles as an Apple Watch charger.

Nomad has launched a 65W dual-port charger with an integrated Apple Watch puck on top. This allows users to fast-charge their Apple Watches while topping up two other devices. When used individually, each USB Type-C port delivers the full 65W power. Otherwise, when using both USB-C ports simultaneously, you get 45W and 20W outputs from the top and bottom ports, respectively.

This Nomad charger has an MFi certification, guaranteeing a reliable experience when used with Apple products. So, beyond charging your Apple Watch through the top puck, you can fuel your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods case, and any other compatible USB-C device.

Interestingly, Nomad’s GaN charger is more compact than Apple’s 61W brick, making it a solid option for those with limited space. It also features retractable prongs, which frequent travelers will particularly appreciate. To own a unit, you can head to Nomad’s website, where the charger is listed for $100.

Keep in mind, though, that Apple Watch fast charging support is limited to the Series 7, Series 8, Series 9, Ultra 1, and Ultra 2 variants. Due to Apple’s restrictions, all other watch models will charge at the slower rate.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments