HMD Global has launched four Nokia branded smartphones already this year, the latest of which, the Nokia 8, is the closest to what you would think of as a typical Android flagship. Today, we’ve come across a fresh leak suggesting that HMD Global has another high-end Nokia in the works, the Nokia 9.

The leak arrives via @OnLeaks and Compareraja, and includes a 360-degree render video of the rumored device. Immediately noticeable is the curved front and back, as well as a rear-mounted dual-camera setup, indicating this handset could be the most expensive smartphone from HMD Global yet.

Editor's Pick HMD Global promises Android P and unlocked bootloaders for all its Nokia phones I'm pleased to be the bearer of three promising pieces of news regarding the Nokia Android phones today. First up, HMD Global has revealed that all of its current Nokia-branded devices will be upgraded to Android …

You may also notice the presence of a rear fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C port, as well as the omission of a headphone jack — something that might come as a devastating blow to many (read why our own Joe Hindy thinks dropping the headphone jack is a bad idea here).

As for the device specs, Compareraja‘s sources suggest that the device will launch with a 5.5-inch, bezel-less, QHD display, Snapdragon 835 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage variations. Meanwhile, @OnLeaks dropped the expected dimensions: 140.9 mm x 72.9 mm x 7.5 mm (8.9 mm with the camera bump). Price and release details, however, remain elusive.

The CAD renders from @OnLeaks are usually accurate so it’s likely that this design is what we’ll see when the final product is launched. As for the leaked Nokia 9 details from back in May, it seems that these were mostly inaccurate.

What are your first impressions of this potential Nokia device? Let us know in the comments.