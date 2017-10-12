HMD Global has launched four Nokia branded smartphones already this year, the latest of which, the Nokia 8, is the closest to what you would think of as a typical Android flagship. Today, we’ve come across a fresh leak suggesting that HMD Global has another high-end Nokia in the works, the Nokia 9.
The leak arrives via @OnLeaks and Compareraja, and includes a 360-degree render video of the rumored device. Immediately noticeable is the curved front and back, as well as a rear-mounted dual-camera setup, indicating this handset could be the most expensive smartphone from HMD Global yet.
You may also notice the presence of a rear fingerprint scanner, and USB Type-C port, as well as the omission of a headphone jack — something that might come as a devastating blow to many (read why our own Joe Hindy thinks dropping the headphone jack is a bad idea here).
As for the device specs, Compareraja‘s sources suggest that the device will launch with a 5.5-inch, bezel-less, QHD display, Snapdragon 835 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage variations. Meanwhile, @OnLeaks dropped the expected dimensions: 140.9 mm x 72.9 mm x 7.5 mm (8.9 mm with the camera bump). Price and release details, however, remain elusive.
The CAD renders from @OnLeaks are usually accurate so it’s likely that this design is what we’ll see when the final product is launched. As for the leaked Nokia 9 details from back in May, it seems that these were mostly inaccurate.
What are your first impressions of this potential Nokia device? Let us know in the comments.