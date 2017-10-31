We recently told you that the Nokia 3310 3G would be available at Best Buy stores. Well, now it’s getting some company. HMD Global, the company that manufactures Nokia devices, has announced that the Nokia 6 is now available at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com. The phone had previously only been available in the states on Amazon, but now will hit brick and mortar locations as well.

See also: HMD Global promises Android P and unlocked bootloaders for all its Nokia phones

The Nokia 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage. The 5.5-inch 1080p LCD display sits under Gorilla Glass 3 and a 16 MP rear camera is accompanied by an 8 MP front-facing selfie cam. The Nokia 6 has a 3,000 mAh battery, microSD card support, and supports dual SIM cards as well. It comes in two colors, Matte Black and Silver, and has a unibody design crafted from 6000 series aluminum. The phone ships with Android 7.1.1 with a planned upgrade to Android Oreo.

In our review, we found that the Nokia 6 had a great design and build quality, as well as a good display. Though there’s more to like than dislike, inconsistent camera performance and the lack of fast charging held it back. If you’re looking for an inexpensive stock Android experience, you might want to check out the Nokia 6.

You can grab the Nokia 6 in Best Buy stores or from its website (link below) for $229.