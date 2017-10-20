Update (10/20/17): It’s finally here! HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia devices, has announced that you can finally order your Nokia 3310 3G in the United States. The phone will hit store shelves on October 29 and you can pre-order at Best Buy (link below) right now. The nostalgia-centric device will run you a cool $59.99 and come in Charcoal, Warm Red, Yellow, and Azure.

One of the most important updates to the Nokia 3310 is that it now supports American 3G networks. The previous version would only pick up in 2G networks, if at all. This limited data speeds and network availability. While 3G won’t be around forever, it does work now and allows the web browser built into the phone to load with halfway decent speeds.

In addition to updating the phone to offer 3G, Nokia has also added customization options like changing the icon colors and positions. And yes, it still has snake! Hit the button below to reserve yours.

Original coverage (9/29/17): Before anyone starts asking in the comments; yes, we know the Nokia 3310 is not an Android phone. However, we still think that HMD Global was very smart to relaunch a new version of this classic mobile handset alongside its other Android Nokia-branded smartphones and we cannot resist writing about it. Many people still have a lot of warm feelings for the original Nokia 3310, and the new edition that was first announced in February at MWC 2017 is an almost perfect replica of that older mobile phone.

This week, HMD Global announced that it would launch yet another version of the Nokia 3310. In addition to being slightly bigger, the new version will have one important addition inside; 3G cellular hardware. That means this version can be used on some US carriers; specifically GSM networks like T-Mobile and AT&T (sorry, Verizon and Sprint users). Because of the new hardware, owners will get up to 6.5 hours of talk time on a single charge when it is being used on a 3G network, well below the 22 hours for the previous 2G edition.

The newest edition of the Nokia 3310 will also get some changes in its user interface, so owners can change the icon colors and positions (don’t worry, it’s still able to play Snake). Finally, in addition to Yellow and Warm Red colors, the phone will be sold in Azure and Charcoal color options, along with silver keypads with buttons that have been given more space between each other, so owners can have a better dialing and texting experience.

The 3G edition of the Nokia 3310 will go on sale in mid-October for the price of €69, or about $81. There’s no word on if any US carriers will sell the phone, but we would bet that lots of folks in this country would love to get their hands on it for a piece of nostalgia.