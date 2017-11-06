HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 5 will be available in a new configuration with 3 GB RAM.

Launched in July in India, the Nokia 5 was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and included 2 GB RAM, which has now changed to 3 GB.

Nokia 5 has already forged a reputation for being a beautifully crafted phone which punches well above its weight. Now we have added more memory so fans can get enhanced performance in the same precision engineered design. – Ajey Mehta, Vice President – India, HMD Global

Nokia 5 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720) | 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass | 500 nits

Processor: 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 | Adreno 505 GPU

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13MP autofocus | Dual-tone LED Flash | f/2.0 aperture

Front Camera: 8MP autofocus | f/2.0 aperture | 84-degree wide-angle lens

Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm

Battery: 3,000 mAh

The Nokia 5 ships with pure Android Nougat and comes with a promise of guaranteed monthly security updates as well as an upgrade to Android Oreo soon.

Priced at ₹13,499 ($208), the Nokia 5 comes in Matte Black and Tempered Blue color variants and will be exclusively available for a week on Flipkart.com starting November 7 followed by availability in select retail outlets in the country. The older spec’d variant was priced at ₹12,899 ($200).

What are your thoughts on the upgraded Nokia 5, and would you like to pick one up? Tell us in the comments.