HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 5 will be available in a new configuration with 3 GB RAM.
Launched in July in India, the Nokia 5 was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and included 2 GB RAM, which has now changed to 3 GB.
Nokia 5 has already forged a reputation for being a beautifully crafted phone which punches well above its weight. Now we have added more memory so fans can get enhanced performance in the same precision engineered design.
– Ajey Mehta, Vice President – India, HMD Global
Nokia 5 Specifications
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720) | 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass | 500 nits
- Processor: 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 | Adreno 505 GPU
- RAM: 3 GB
- Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card
- Rear Camera: 13MP autofocus | Dual-tone LED Flash | f/2.0 aperture
- Front Camera: 8MP autofocus | f/2.0 aperture | 84-degree wide-angle lens
- Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm
- Battery: 3,000 mAh
The Nokia 5 ships with pure Android Nougat and comes with a promise of guaranteed monthly security updates as well as an upgrade to Android Oreo soon.
Priced at ₹13,499 ($208), the Nokia 5 comes in Matte Black and Tempered Blue color variants and will be exclusively available for a week on Flipkart.com starting November 7 followed by availability in select retail outlets in the country. The older spec’d variant was priced at ₹12,899 ($200).
What are your thoughts on the upgraded Nokia 5, and would you like to pick one up? Tell us in the comments.