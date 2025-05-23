This new chip took everyone by surprise, but you'll have to hold your horses on availability

Xiaomi announced the XRING 01 smartphone processor yesterday, which is the company’s first custom smartphone chipset in years. The processor looks like an absolute beast, but there’s bad news if you want to buy a phone with this chip.

Xiaomi confirmed to Android Authority that it “currently” doesn’t have plans to launch devices with XRING chips outside China:

Regarding the Xiaomi XRING chipset, Xiaomi currently does not have plans to introduce Xiaomi XRING chips to the international market.

That’s a real shame, as the XRING 01 looks like an extremely powerful chipset on paper. The processor has a deca-core CPU, featuring two powerful Cortex-X925 cores clocked at 3.9GHz, as well as an Arm Immortalis-G925 MC16 GPU that could be more than a match for the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400. The processor also has a modern MediaTek T800 modem.