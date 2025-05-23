Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This new chip took everyone by surprise, but you'll have to hold your horses on availability
2 hours ago
- Xiaomi has confirmed to Android Authority that it doesn’t currently have plans to launch devices with XRING chips outside China.
- The company launched the XRING 01 yesterday, which is its first custom smartphone processor in years.
- The confirmation also comes after Xiaomi and Qualcomm announced a long-term deal for flagship phones.
Xiaomi announced the XRING 01 smartphone processor yesterday, which is the company’s first custom smartphone chipset in years. The processor looks like an absolute beast, but there’s bad news if you want to buy a phone with this chip.
Xiaomi confirmed to Android Authority that it “currently” doesn’t have plans to launch devices with XRING chips outside China:
Regarding the Xiaomi XRING chipset, Xiaomi currently does not have plans to introduce Xiaomi XRING chips to the international market.
That’s a real shame, as the XRING 01 looks like an extremely powerful chipset on paper. The processor has a deca-core CPU, featuring two powerful Cortex-X925 cores clocked at 3.9GHz, as well as an Arm Immortalis-G925 MC16 GPU that could be more than a match for the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400. The processor also has a modern MediaTek T800 modem.
The Xiaomi 15s Pro is the first phone with the XRING 01, and it’s effectively the previously released Xiaomi 15 Pro with a new chip. That means you’re getting a 6.73-inch QHD+ OLED screen, a 6,100mAh battery, 90W wired charging, and 50W wireless top-ups. The phone also has three 50MP cameras, including a 5x periscope camera. So if you like the sound of this phone and chip, you’ll have to import it.
We really hope the company launches next-generation smartphones with XRING processors in global markets. However, the company recently signed a long-term agreement with Qualcomm to use its high-end Snapdragon smartphone chips. All of this suggests that, for the foreseeable future, global markets will get flagship Xiaomi phones with Snapdragon silicon.