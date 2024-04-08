There's no Galaxy Watch FE, according to leaker, but a cheaper watch is coming

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch a Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) model, a trusted source has claimed.

The source also claimed it wouldn’t be called the Galaxy Watch FE, per a recent rumor.

Instead, this watch could be a Fan Edition device in all but name.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 7 series later this year, but we also heard a rumor that a Galaxy Watch FE could be in the works. However, a trusted source has just poured cold water on this name.

Long-time leaker and journalist Max Jambor claimed on X that the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) was in the works. However, he also responded to a follower to confirm that it wasn’t called the Galaxy Watch FE.

Twitter/Max Jambor

We asked Jambor to clarify the response, and he asserted that the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) is effectively an FE watch but without the FE name. That suggests that the Galaxy Watch (2024) and Galaxy Watch FE are one and the same.

We first heard about a potential Galaxy Watch FE from Android Headlines. The FE designation is typically reserved for Samsung products that are a step below the top-end devices in terms of capabilities and pricing. It therefore stood to reason that this supposed Galaxy Watch FE would be a cheaper Galaxy Watch compared to the Galaxy Watch 6 and 7.

In any event, the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) seems like it could indeed be a budget Wear OS smartwatch too. The original Watch 4 was released in 2021, running Wear OS 3 instead of Samsung’s Tizen software. We’re guessing that a 2024 model would only have incremental changes to keep costs down.

