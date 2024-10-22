Samsung is still refusing to make an affordable Galaxy Z Fold

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung says it has no plans to make a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold.

Back when we first heard that Samsung was making another version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, one of the rumors was that it could be a budget-friendly version of the foldable. Eventually, we learned that would not be the case, but at the time, there was a lot of excitement about the idea of a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold device. If you still have hopes for a cheaper book-style foldable from Samsung, that pipe dream just got shot down.

The long-rumored Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition finally got its launch this month. The new region-limited foldable is selling for 2,789,600 won, about a $300 increase compared to the cost of the regular Fold 6 in South Korea.

When asked about the Special Edition, a Samsung official revealed that a cheaper foldable is not in the cards for now. “Rather than thinking of [Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition] as a premium product, it’s a product released to expand your options,” Samsung told SisaJournal. “You can choose according to your taste. As of now, we have no plans to release a separate product with a lower price.”

One of the biggest barriers to foldable adoption has been the high price. For the last few generations, the Fold has stayed around $1,800, but it has jumped to $1,900 for the current generation. With no cheaper model in sight, Samsung may continue to find it difficult to get customers to jump on board. But this recent statement does fall in line with what the company has said in the past about potentially making a mid-tier foldable.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments