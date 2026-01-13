Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Got a phone with Qi2 charging? Time to buy a new car
2 hours ago
- Nissan will start incorporating Qi2 charging into its vehicles this year.
- It’s one of the first auto manufacturers to embrace the tech.
- The 2026 Pathfinder and Murano both offer magnetic Qi2 charging.
Magnetic Qi2 charging is one of the bigger quality of life improvements mainstream phones have seen in recent years, enabling compatibility with a wide range of handy, non-proprietary accessories. The auto market is getting in on the action: Nissan’s announced that two of its 2026 cars come with Qi2 charging built in.
A few weeks back, Nissan published a blog post about Qi2 in its 2026 lineup. Both its 2026 Pathfinder and Murano SUVs will come with Qi2 charging pads under the center console that are capable of delivering up to 15 watts to compatible devices. The chargers also incorporate cooling fans to keep phones from overheating.
There’s a light above the charger that’ll indicate charging status, with solid orange indicating charging, solid green for charged, and a flashing orange light to indicate a misaligned phone or a foreign object in the way.
Wireless charging has become a common feature in cars lately, but the magnetic attachment enabled by Qi2 makes a lot of sense in a moving vehicle, helping keep phones in place while they charge.
The Qi2 standard was officially finalized in 2023. Qi2 accessories are compatible with iPhones equipped with MagSafe (going back to 2020’s iPhone 12), but no Android manufacturers included Qi2 in their phones until the Pixel 10 series last year. Many phones that lack Qi2 charging do have case options that allow for the use of magnetic accessories, however.
If you’ve got a Qi2-compatible phone and want magnetic charging without buying a new car, you might consider a third-party charging mount. Still, the inclusion is a nice little upgrade in cars that do ship with it. Hopefully we’ll see more of this from other manufacturers going forward.
