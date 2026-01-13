Got a phone with Qi2 charging? Time to buy a new car

Magnetic Qi2 charging is one of the bigger quality of life improvements mainstream phones have seen in recent years, enabling compatibility with a wide range of handy, non-proprietary accessories. The auto market is getting in on the action: Nissan’s announced that two of its 2026 cars come with Qi2 charging built in.

A few weeks back, Nissan published a blog post about Qi2 in its 2026 lineup. Both its 2026 Pathfinder and Murano SUVs will come with Qi2 charging pads under the center console that are capable of delivering up to 15 watts to compatible devices. The chargers also incorporate cooling fans to keep phones from overheating.