Nintendo has a new Android app where you can get updates on the Switch 2

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nintendo Today! app has launched for Android and iOS devices.

The app functions as a calendar and event tracker.

It also serves Switch 2 news, information on games, videos, comics, and more.

Although the Switch 2 is on the horizon, Nintendo is far from being done with the original Switch. Today, the company held a Direct event where it showcased a slew of games coming to the system. In addition to games, it also revealed a new app for Android and iOS.

Nintendo has announced a new app called Nintendo Today! that’s available in the Play Store and App Store right now. This new app offers a few features that users will likely find helpful for staying on top of the latest Nintendo news.

One of the features this app boasts is an animated calendar. This calendar can be customized with your choice of theme, including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and so on. You can also create a 4 x 2 or 4 x 3 calendar widget to put on your home screen.

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

The next big feature is daily updates. Nintendo says users will be able to use this app to get the latest news from the game maker. For example, it will provide updates on the Switch 2, game news, videos, and comics. The app listing says there could be more than this, but doesn’t clarify what else may appear in the feed.

Finally, the app features an event tracker. With this event schedule, you’ll see information on Direct presentations, game releases, in-game events, and more.

If you decide to download the app, just make sure you have Android 9 or later installed. As for iOS, you’ll need to be on iOS 16.0 or later.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like