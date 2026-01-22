Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Forget smart speakers — Nintendo's chatty new gadget will talk to you all day long
50 minutes ago
- Based on the character from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo’s new Talking Flower toy tells the time and talks at you throughout the day.
- Pre-orders are now open at $34.99. General availability starts in March.
Need another device in your home to make noise at you throughout the day? Nintendo’s got you covered. Following an initial tease in September, pre-orders are now open for the company’s Talking Flower toy. Based on a chatty character from Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the gadget will pipe up every half hour or so to tell you the time, quote lines from the game, or just kind of say whatever.
An overview video published by Nintendo today explains what the Talking Flower can do. The video says that when active, the toy will talk “about twice per hour.” It’ll say different things based on the time of day or the temperature of the room it’s placed in, or on demand when you press its button. It seems, well, annoying — and if you’ve played Wonder, you’ll know that’s a faithful adaptation of the character.
The Talking Flower appears frequently throughout 2023’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder, where it comments on what’s happening in-game in an earnest, enthusiastic tone. It’ll occasionally give hints about what the player needs to do next, but it’s more often cracking a joke or reacting to the action.
In gadget form, it seems like the Talking Flower’s most useful feature is that it’ll sometimes tell you the time — though Nintendo’s video points out it’ll sometimes get the time wrong. It’s got a built-in temperature sensor that it apparently uses to make small talk about the weather. If it all gets to be too much, you can press and hold on the toy’s button to silence it. Thankfully, it also stays silent late at night.
The Talking Flower follows 2024’s Alarmo, an alarm clock that plays sounds and animations from popular video game series, as another non-video game electronic novelty from Nintendo. The Talking Flower uses an internal clock to know when to speak, but it’s not clear from Nintendo’s marketing whether it connects to external devices in any capacity.
Pre-orders for the Talking Flower are now live at Nintendo’s online store; it costs $34.99. General availability starts on March 12.
