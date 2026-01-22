Forget smart speakers — Nintendo's chatty new gadget will talk to you all day long

The Talking Flower follows 2024’s Alarmo, an alarm clock that plays sounds and animations from popular video game series, as another non-video game electronic novelty from Nintendo. The Talking Flower uses an internal clock to know when to speak, but it’s not clear from Nintendo’s marketing whether it connects to external devices in any capacity.

Pre-orders for the Talking Flower are now live at Nintendo’s online store; it costs $34.99. General availability starts on March 12.