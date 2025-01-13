Nintendo Switch 2: Brace yourselves, the official reveal may finally happen this week

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to get an official announcement on January 16, 2025.

It’s claimed that the reveal will be followed up by a software showcase in late February or early March.

Speculation puts the launch in May or June of this year.

After the flurry of leaks over the last two months, no one can blame Nintendo fans for wanting the company to reveal its next system already. Yet, the game publisher has remained mostly tight-lipped about the Nintendo Switch 2, only recently breaking its silence to refute the dummy unit that appeared at CES 2025. But the long wait for the unveiling could finally come to an end this week if a new rumor is to be trusted.

Previously reliable podcaster Nate the Hate claims Nintendo has prepared a hardware-focused reveal trailer for Thursday, January 16, 2025. “I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself,” the podcaster alleges. “There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus.”

Instead of showing any games during this trailer, Nate the Hate claims that a second trailer is scheduled for late February or early March. This is said to be a software showcase where we can expect to see some of the launch games for the Switch 2. If true, this would mirror the two-part reveal Nintendo did for the original Switch.

He speculates that the next-gen console may launch in May or June and that a new Mario Kart could be available at launch, with a 3D Mario game to follow by holiday season 2025. It’s also suggested that we may see Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Metal Gear Sold Delta ported over to the console.

Nintendo has said that it would make an announcement “within this fiscal year,” which ends on March 31, 2025. So an unveiling this Thursday would fall solidly within that timeline. It’s believed that Nintendo was originally planning to release the Switch 2 in 2024, but it was delayed to avoid the kind of shortages that plagued the PS5 at launch.

