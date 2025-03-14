Nintendo Switch 2 might launch with a PS5-level price tag

Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles of all time. Many factors contribute to its success, but its affordability compared to the likes of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can’t be overlooked. Since Nintendo found success with that $299 launch price, will the Switch 2 be just as affordable as its predecessor? Industry analysts seem to be leaning toward no.

In a report from Bloomberg, several industry analysts have weighed in on what they think the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be. All of whom seem to believe that the next-gen system will be more expensive than the original.

Hideki Yasuda, an analyst for Toyo Securities, says “The original Switch’s NVIDIA chip is estimated to cost $80 per unit, while the Switch 2’s chip is likely to be in the $130-$150 range.” As a result, Yasuda says he wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo went with a price tag of $499.

Industry watcher Serkan Toto, Yijia Zhai of UBS, and Robin Zhu of Sanford C Bernstein believe Nintendo will aim a little lower than Yasuda’s prediction. They all believe that the next console will likely cost $399, but external factors like the US tariffs could influence the price.

Outside of the price details, Zhu expects Nintendo to launch the Switch 2 in June. He adds that the game company has a first-day inventory of 6 million to 8 million units, potentially blowing the initial sales of the original system out of the water. This would be the biggest console launch ever. As noted by Bloomberg, the Switch sold 2.7 million units in its first month, while the two most recent PlayStation launches amassed 4.5 million units in their first month.

Adding on to that, Macquarie Capital analyst Hiroshi Yamashina forecasts that Nintendo will sell 20 million units by the end of the console’s first year.

A Nintendo Direct is scheduled for April 2, which is only a few weeks away now. The company is expected to reveal more details about the Switch 2 during this event.

