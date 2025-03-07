New Nintendo Switch 2 details keep the door open for Amiibo support

Nintendo

TL;DR The Nintendo Switch 2 has been spotted on the FCC’s database.

Its listing confirms the device will support NFC, keeping the door open for Amiibo support.

The next-gen console will also support Wi-Fi 6.

It feels so long ago since Nintendo quietly dropped that first-look trailer for the Switch 2. Despite that, the console is still heavily on everyone’s mind. But if you’re hungry for more Switch 2 news, you don’t have to wait on Nintendo. The console made a stop by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and filings confirm some of the system’s specs.

Spotted by The Verge, the filings in the database reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 sports the model number BEE-001. The BEE part of the designation refers to the Switch 2 and its accessories, while 001 refers to the console. Following that pattern, the left Joy-Con is dubbed BEE-012, the right Joy-Con is BEE-014, and the relay box is BEE-053.

Next up, we have confirmation that the system will have NFC support. The documents go even further to specify that the RFID is located in the right Joy-Con, just like in the original. It hasn’t been confirmed yet if the Switch 2 will support Amiibos, but this confirmation at least keeps the door open for that possibility.

In terms of connectivity, it looks like Wi-Fi is getting a super mushroom-like boost. The Switch 2 has been upgraded to support Wi-FI 6 (802.11ax) with up to 80MHz of bandwidth. For comparison, the original Switch supports Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac).

It was revealed in the first look trailer that the Switch 2 would have two USB-C ports, one on top and the other on the bottom. Leaks have suggested that you’ll be able to use both for charging, but now these filings confirm that will be the case.

Finally, it’s revealed that the Switch 2 is rated for 15V and the AC adapter goes up to 20V. However, it’s unclear if the Switch 2 will charge faster than its predecessor.

There’s still plenty we don’t know yet about the next-gen device like the price, release date, and launch games. However, Nintendo does have a Direct scheduled for April 2, during which we’ll likely learn more about what to expect.

