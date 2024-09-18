Take these leaked Nintendo Switch 2 images with a grain of salt

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

TL;DR Alleged renders of the Nintendo Switch 2 have emerged online.

The leak claims the Switch successor will have 12GB of RAM, support for HDMI 2.1, and 256GB of internal storage.

The display is said to be eight inches.

Nintendo has been playing its cards close to its chest in regards to the Switch 2. In fact, Nintendo has yet to even reveal the official name of its next-gen console. Despite that, there have been a few leaks here and there that give us somewhat of an idea of what to expect. The latest leak, however, may have revealed the design of the system and a few extra details.

Alleged images of the Nintendo Switch 2 have emerged online. The images were found on Reddit, but are said to originate from an unverified source on a Chinese social media site. Before diving into the details, we recommend taking this leak with a healthy dose of salt.

According to Reddit post, we’re dealing with a console that has an 8-inch screen, magnetic Joy-Cons, and USB-C ports on the top and bottom. Additionally, it’s claimed that the system will have 12GB of RAM, support for HDMI 2.1, and 256GB of internal storage.

Based on the images, it looks like the SL and SR buttons on the Joy-Cons may have been revised. In addition, it appears that the release button on the controllers have been changed as well.

While you should remain skeptical of this leak, the images reportedly match what Nintendo’s partners have been told to expect according to VGC‘s source who has not seen the Switch 2 but has been briefed on the plans. The details also appear to be in line with previous leaks suggesting an 8-inch display.

There’s still a lot to learn about Nintendo’s next console, like what type of display will it have? Rumors have suggested that it could launch with an LCD display instead of an OLED. But we should find out more the closer we get to launch. Speaking of the launch, Nintendo did tease that it would make an announcement “within this fiscal year.” The current fiscal year ends on March 31, 2025, so there’s a good chance we’ll see the new system then.

