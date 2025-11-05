Nintendo's new Store mobile app will let you shop Switch games, earn rewards, and keep up on news

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Nintendo has launched an official Nintendo Store app for Android and iOS in the US.

The store will allow you to browse for Switch and Switch 2 systems, accessories, digital games, and other products.

Users can earn related rewards when they check in on the app while at a physical Nintendo store or event.

Nintendo already has several destination mobile apps, like Nintendo Today, the Nintendo Switch app, and Nintendo Music. Today, the company is rolling out one more for Android and iOS. This app aims to make it easier to browse and purchase the game publisher’s products.

On the Play Store and App Store, you’ll now find a listing for the Nintendo Store app. This isn’t necessarily a new app, as it previously existed as a Japanese exclusive known as the My Nintendo app. What is new is that the app is now expanding to users in the US, Canada, the UK, and other parts of Europe.

As described in the listing, this app will allow you to browse for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 consoles, accessories, physical and digital games, and merchandise. You can also use the app to get the latest Nintendo news, get push notifications when items in your wish list go on sale, and review your play activity. To review your play activity, you’ll be required to sign in with your Nintendo account. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to link your Nintendo Network ID (NNID) to your Nintendo Account to see your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U play activity, and only play activity up until February 2020 will be shown.

At the end of the day, it’s a storefront on mobile similar to Sony’s PS app. However, there’s one big difference that needs to be pointed out. You won’t be able to complete transactions through the mobile app. If you’re ready to buy something, the Nintendo Store app will take you directly to the eShop product page on your default browser. So the app simply serves as a more convenient way to find products than visiting the eShop through your mobile browser.

Additionally, it’s mentioned that users can get rewards through the app. If you’re at an official physical Nintendo store or you’re attending an event, checking into the app will earn you related rewards.

