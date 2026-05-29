Nintendo is back on mobile, and it wants to turn your selfies into minigames

TL;DR Nintendo has released a new game for Android and iOS called Pictonico.

Pictonico uses your photos for a collection of WarioWare-like minigames.

There are currently 80 minigames you can play.

Nintendo hasn’t exactly had a whole lot of success over on the mobile side. However, you can’t blame the console maker for trying. In another attempt to reach the mobile audience, the company has released a new title called Pictonico.

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Available for Android and iOS, Pictonico is a minigame collection that’s reminiscent of the WarioWare series. However, instead of using WarioWare characters for its minigames, it uses your pictures. You can either give the app access to your photo gallery or you can take pictures right inside the app. These minigames range from chomping on fruit by dragging someone’s mouth to lathering up shampoo on a person’s head and more.

The demo, which you can download for free on the Play Store or App Store, gives you access to three of these minigames, offering a little taste of what to expect. You’ll need to buy volume 1 ($7.99) and/or volume 2 ($5.99) to gain access to the rest of the minigames. There are 80 minigames in total, with volume 1 containing 50 and volume 2 offering 30.

Buying a volume will unlock extra features, like challenge stages, Score Attack mode, and more. There’s also a mix mode, which allows you to play minigames from both volumes at the same time. Given how Nintendo is approaching this, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see additional volumes in the future.

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