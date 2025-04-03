Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer deal: Save $20 and cook meat to perfection

If you asked me to list my top three smart devices, my smart meat thermometer would definitely be on that list. I love food and want my meat cooked to perfection every single time. If you can relate, a smart thermometer is a total game-changer, but they tend to be a bit pricey, usually around $100. The Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer is a bit cheaper at $89.99, but today, you can get it at an even lower $69.94 price point. Get the Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer for just $69.94 ($20.05 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” and it also happens to be a record-low price. We’ve only seen these price levels once in the past, during the holiday sales in 2024.

So, what is this smart thermometer all about? This pretty much works much like a regular thermometer. You stick it into the meat, start cooking, and it measures the internal temperature in real-time. The main difference with the Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer is that it is smart.

The Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. While I usually prefer Wi-Fi because of range, this one is rated for a 165-foot range, which is quite outstanding. Using the official Ninja Pro Connect app, you can set your desired temperature, get guidance on different types of meats and doneness, get notifications, and more.

Another really cool thing is that this is a leave-in thermometer. I hate having to open the grill, oven, or smoker mid-cooking. This can create variations in temperature, which can disrupt the cooking process. Not to mention, smoke or charcoal flavor can escape every time you open the lid. You won’t have to worry about it getting damaged, as it can handle temperatures up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Flare-ups and high-heat cooking won’t be an issue!

It’s also waterproof, so you can wash it just as you would any other normal cooking utensil. You’ll even enjoy a nice 30-hour battery life, so it can survive even the longest of smoking sessions.

Personally, I love my smart thermometer. It leaves the meat-cooking guesswork out of the equation. While I’ve gotten pretty good at cooking my medium-rare steaks without any additional help, it’s nice to get that extra peace of mind. Not to mention, I often have to cook meat at different doneness terms for visitors, and I am not as experienced with those. The Ninja ProChef Wireless Thermometer can be of great help, and at $69.94, it is a pretty nice little luxury for the avid cook or grill master.

