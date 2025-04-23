From Nova to Niagara Launcher: I have no regrets

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

For many years, Nova Launcher was my go-to Android launcher. However, after a brief period using the standard Pixel Launcher, I found myself craving something new, fresh, and simple. That’s when I decided to try Niagara Launcher, and it turned out to be exactly what I needed.

Having used both launchers extensively, I have a good understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. While I’m very happy with my current choice and don’t see myself switching away from Niagara anytime soon, I recognize it’s not the perfect fit for everyone. Depending on your personal preferences, Nova might still be the better option for you.

Niagara vs Nova launcher: For me, the winner is clear

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

Niagara and Nova Launcher represent two very different approaches to the Android home screen experience. Niagara is all about minimalism and simplicity, whereas Nova is designed to be as feature-rich and customizable as possible. As someone who generally prefers simplicity in life, Niagara aligns better with my needs.

There’s a lot to appreciate about Niagara’s design philosophy. Every feature feels thoughtfully implemented. For instance, whenever I connect my headphones, the apps I typically use with them — like Spotify, YouTube Music, and YouTube — automatically appear on my home screen for easy access (see image above). As soon as I disconnect the headphones, these apps disappear, keeping my home screen clutter-free. It’s brilliant.

The notification system is another highlight. I’ve configured it to group most notifications together, presenting them to me every few hours. This prevents the constant interruption of the notification sound throughout the day. Importantly, I can select specific apps whose notifications should bypass this grouping, making sure urgent alerts always come through immediately.

Software design plays a crucial role for me.

As a visual person, software design is crucial to me. Niagara ditches the classic grid layout common to launchers like Nova. Instead, my home screen displays a clean, vertical list of my eight favorite apps. While minimalist, it still offers customization: I can change the icon packs and adjust the size of the icons. I also have the option to hide the top status bar and the alphabet index that runs down the side and is there to quickly find apps in the app drawer.

My setup includes a Google search button conveniently placed in the bottom-right corner. Just above my favorite apps list, the clock, date, current weather, and battery percentage are neatly displayed. Essentially, Niagara presents everything I need on a single, uncluttered home screen. There’s no horizontal scrolling required, except when navigating the app drawer — and even then, I can quickly search for an app instead of scrolling through the list.

Perhaps the most significant advantage I’ve experienced with Niagara Launcher is how it has genuinely helped me reduce my overall screen time. I find myself picking up my phone less often compared to when I used Nova or the Pixel Launcher. The inherent simplicity, combined with a monochrome theme I applied, has encouraged healthier smartphone habits. When I unlock my phone, I see exactly what I need and can focus on the few essential apps, while everything else remains tucked away. This focused approach works wonders for me, although your mileage may vary.

Niagara isn’t for everyone: Acknowledging the trade-offs

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

While I genuinely enjoy using Niagara Launcher, I readily admit it’s not for everyone. It seems to be one of those experiences you either love or hate; finding a middle ground might be difficult.

Nova Launcher certainly holds an advantage over Niagara and other competitors. If you prefer the familiar look and feel of a traditional Android home screen, Nova is likely your best bet. If extensive features and deep customization are your priorities, Nova excels. It’s a fantastic launcher in many respects, and despite my preference for Niagara’s simplicity, I do occasionally miss some of the powerful features Nova offers.

I miss the gestures available on Nova Launcher.

Gestures are perhaps the most significant feature I miss from Nova. It allows you to trigger actions — like opening apps, locking the screen, or running shortcuts — using various swipes, taps, and pinch gestures directly on the home screen. During my time with Nova, I had numerous gestures configured: double-tapping the screen to turn it off, swiping down with two fingers to open a weather radar app, and swiping right to quickly add a new task in Todoist. The possibilities for streamlining workflows felt almost endless.

Then there are the extensive customization options. Nova allows meticulous control over the grid size for both the home screen and the app drawer. Speaking of the app drawer, Nova lets you create custom tabs or folders (drawer groups) to categorize apps — for example, I used this to separate my work-related apps from personal ones. You can also heavily customize the dock at the bottom of the home screen, changing icon sizes, adjusting the background shape and transparency, and modifying colors. With Nova, the sheer number of options makes it easy to tailor your phone’s interface precisely to your liking.

Let’s talk pricing

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Both Niagara and Nova Launcher offer free versions, but their full potential is unlocked through premium upgrades. I purchased the premium versions of both, and frankly, I believe most users interested in either launcher would benefit significantly from doing so, as the extra features are what truly make them stand out.

Interestingly, despite Nova Launcher being more widely known and packed with more features, it’s the less expensive option. Nova Launcher Prime is typically available for a one-time purchase (often around $5). Niagara Pro, on the other hand, usually costs around $30 for a lifetime license, although a yearly subscription option ($10 per year) is also available.

While Niagara Pro is more expensive, if its minimalist approach resonates with you and you foresee using it long-term, the cost can certainly be justified — it has been for me. Nova Launcher Prime, conversely, offers exceptional value, especially considering its relatively low price point for a lifetime license.

Ultimately, the choice between Niagara and Nova depends heavily on your priorities. If pricing is a major factor, Nova Launcher Prime offers incredible value. If cost isn’t the primary concern, your decision hinges on features versus simplicity.

If you, like me, value minimalism, a streamlined interface, and a focus on reducing digital clutter, Niagara Launcher is likely the one to get. However, if you want a powerful, highly customizable launcher that adheres to a more traditional Android feel and offers a vast array of features and tweaks, Nova Launcher remains the superior choice.