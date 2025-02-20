Dash cam deal: Save $400 on our favorite high-end dash cam, installation included!

We have a list of the best dash cams full of great options, but if what you’re looking for is a high-end model, our favorite premium offering is the Nextbase IQ 4K. It’s not cheap, but today’s deal will make it a much more enticing option. The unit’s retail price is $699.99, but today’s bundle offer will get you the Nextbase IQ 4K, an additional Nextbase IQ Rear Window Camera, and professional installation for just $599.99. Get the Nextbase iQ 4K Dash Cam, Rear Window Camera, and installation for $599.99 ($399.98 off)



This offer is available from Best Buy. It’s a special package price. You could get the camera alone for $599.99, but that is the same price as the whole bundle. Why not upgrade and get free professional installation?

You’re in for a treat with the Nextbase IQ 4K Dash Cam. As mentioned, it’s our favorite high-end option. As the name implies, it can record at 4K resolution. That’s only the tip of the iceberg, though. This camera can do much more than record in high resolution.

It also has a 1,440p cabin camera, so you’ll get a nice view of what happens inside the car. This bundle gets you the Nextbase IQ Rear Window Camera, which also has a 1,440p resolution.

Additionally, the system comes with plenty of features to monitor your vehicle, both while driving and when parked. It supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE, so you’ll be connected to the vehicle regardless of distance and location. You can even check on your vehicle from across the world!

It also comes with a proximity sensor, so you’ll get alerts whenever someone gets close to your car. Artificial intelligence will detect any threats intelligently. If you let others use your car, you will also like the ability to set speed and location limits, which will provide alerts if anyone is breaking the rules. Not only that, but you can even talk to the driver through the dash cam!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

You can use voice commands, so there’s no need to fumble with apps and buttons while driving. Witness Mode makes it possible to share your live feed with others. SOS mode detects accidents and contacts emergency services. There are also distance and speed alerts, just in case you get distracted.

The only important factor to keep in mind is that many of these features require a paid subscription. 4G LTE data and such advanced cloud features rarely come for free, though, so this was to be expected. Paid plans start at $9.99 monthly.

If you really care for your car’s security and are looking for a complete high-end dash cam solution, this is definitely an offer you can’t ignore. I love the fact it comes with professional installation from Best Buy, too. I wouldn’t trust myself to install these! Go catch this package deal while it’s still available!

You might like