Apple could spice up the next Mac upgrade with more than just an M4 chip

Apple first revealed its M4 chip when it launched the iPad Pro (2024) earlier this year. Logically, the company plans to bring its latest processor to the Mac line, which is currently powered by its predecessor. The shift from M3 to M4 will reportedly start this year, and beyond the chip bump, at least one Mac model is expected to feature dramatic changes.

According to Bloomberg Power On’s subscriber edition, Apple will introduce M4-powered iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini computers in 2024. Interestingly, at least one of these machines is expected to include some significant modifications — apart from the M4 chip. Apple could then resume its M4 Mac overhaul next year by refreshing the MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio. The newsletter states:

The overhaul will include the iMac, MacBook Pro and Mac mini this year, and then the MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac Studio in 2025… Now, there is one twist. Though the M4 overhaul will mostly focus on making the computers more powerful, there’s at least one Mac model that will get more dramatic changes. Stay tuned.

While the report doesn’t specify what the “dramatic changes” are, a safe bet would be a redesigned Mac Mini. After all, Apple recently overhauled its iMac and MacBook exteriors, while the Mac Mini has looked the same since its Intel era. The new design could potentially feature a slimmer body, as Apple’s M-series chips are more efficient than the previous Intel ones and don’t require as much cooling.