The Apple MacBook Air is the epitome of a high-end and ultra-portable laptop. It’s also a good choice if you’re an Apple fan without the full funds for the MacBook Pro. But it’s hardly in the budget category, with the most affordable model starting at $1,099 plus tax in the USA. You’re probably aware that the pricing of the machine isn’t uniform across the globe, which begs the question, which is the cheapest place to buy the MacBook Air? We’ve compared the pricing in dozens of countries to see if you could save money by buying it abroad.

There are a few different models of the MacBook Air, each with different variations based on storage and other specs. We’ll just be looking at the 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB RAM and the M2 chip for the purpose of this comparison. That’s partly because it saves everyone a lot of time, but the main factor is that knowing the cheapest places in the world to buy this model of the MacBook Air is a very strong guide to the other models. We’ll go into why prices vary so much between regions, but price structures are fairly consistent within each country. In other words, you’re not going to find that the country with the least expensive 13-inch MacBook Air is going to be the most expensive for the 15-inch model.

We also want to workshop this from the point of view of a US tourist buying the MacBook Air abroad. This is relevant because many countries, including the US, charge a sales tax on devices like the MacBook. This means you end up paying significantly more than the list price by the time you’re at the checkout in America. But on the flip side, a visitor to a country is often eligible to avoid this tax or claim it back before they leave that nation. You can see why this could add to the appeal of buying abroad.

With those factors in mind, let’s take a look at the numbers.

What are the cheapest countries to buy a MacBook Air? Below are the approximate prices of the MacBook Air in almost 40 different countries. The prices are in their equivalent USD value and ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

Rank Country USD Equivalent Rank Country USD Equivalent Rank 1

Country Australia

USD Equivalent $1,044

Rank 21

Country Hungary

USD Equivalent $1,258

Rank 2

Country Thailand

USD Equivalent $1,046

Rank 22

Country Philippines

USD Equivalent $1,260

Rank 3

Country Vietnam

USD Equivalent $1,059

Rank 23

Country China

USD Equivalent $1,261

Rank 4

Country Taiwan

USD Equivalent $1,062

Rank 24

Country Ireland

USD Equivalent $1,264

Rank 5

Country Singapore

USD Equivalent $1,081

Rank 25

Country Portugal

USD Equivalent $1,264

Rank 6

Country South Korea

USD Equivalent $1,097

Rank 26

Country Finland

USD Equivalent $1,270

Rank 7

Country Malaysia

USD Equivalent $1,114

Rank 27

Country Czech Republic

USD Equivalent $1,270

Rank 8

Country Japan

USD Equivalent $1,138

Rank 28

Country Italy

USD Equivalent $1,274

Rank 9

Country Hong Kong

USD Equivalent $1,152

Rank 29

Country Chile

USD Equivalent $1,281

Rank 10

Country UAE

USD Equivalent $1,202

Rank 30

Country Norway

USD Equivalent $1,287

Rank 11

Country United States (inc. tax)

USD Equivalent $1,203

Rank 31

Country Sweden

USD Equivalent $1,292

Rank 12

Country Luxembourg

USD Equivalent $1,205

Rank 32

Country Switzerland

USD Equivalent $1,305

Rank 13

Country Canada

USD Equivalent $1,211

Rank 33

Country Denmark

USD Equivalent $1,327

Rank 14

Country New Zealand

USD Equivalent $1,216

Rank 34

Country Mexico

USD Equivalent $1,330

Rank 15

Country Spain

USD Equivalent $1,226

Rank 35

Country India

USD Equivalent $1,377

Rank 16

Country Austria

USD Equivalent $1,229

Rank 36

Country Poland

USD Equivalent $1,424

Rank 17

Country France

USD Equivalent $1,235

Rank 37

Country United Kingdom

USD Equivalent $1,442

Rank 18

Country Belgium

USD Equivalent $1,238

Rank 38

Country Turkey

USD Equivalent $1,480

Rank 19

Country Germany

USD Equivalent $1,214

Rank 39

Country Brazil

USD Equivalent $2,535

Rank 20

Country Netherlands

USD Equivalent $1,245

Rank

Country

USD Equivalent



Our thanks go to The Mac Index website, which has compiled the prices of each MacBook Air variant in each country. You can head over there to check out the comparisons for other variants of the laptop, as well as many other Apple devices.

In order to represent the price that a US resident will pay, the sales tax has been included for the US entry in the table. This varies depending on the state you’re in, but 9% to 10% is fairly standard. With the base model of this MacBook Air having a retail price of $1,099, this works out to a little over $100 extra once your new MacBook is shipped. Conversely, the countries in which you can avoid the sales tax while on vacation have had it deducted in the rundown for the purpose of the comparison.

Australia is the cheapest place to buy the MacBook Air.

Australia is the cheapest place to buy the MacBook Air at the time of writing. A US tourist can get the Apple laptop for the equivalent of $1,044 down under, which works out to savings of over $150 compared to buying it at home. Australia is very closely followed by Thailand, Vietnam, and a few other Southeast Asian nations.

Brazil is by far the most expensive place in the world to buy the MacBook Air amongst those we looked at. Paying with US dollars, you’re looking at an outlay of more than $2,500, which is more than twice the amount you’d be paying in America. We’ll go into some possible reasons for that below.

But didn’t I see it cheaper than that when I was on vacation? Quite possibly. We’re not saying that there aren’t vendors who will attempt to get your custom by selling you a cut-price MacBook Air. What’s being compared here is the retail price of the laptop from the official Apple outlet in each country. It’s your prerogative if you want to purchase big-ticket items from third-party vendors in a different part of the world, but we’d advise you to be very wary about deals that look a bit too good to be true. It could be a bargain, but it could also be second-hand, stolen, or some type of imitation model.

We also can’t account for deals you might find on the MacBook Air, especially at this time of year. Carrier deals, bundles, trade-ins, or straight-up discounts happen all around the world, including in the US. You should be alert to whether any deal you’re getting is subject to hidden terms and conditions, but plenty of discounts could be genuine. For example, the 15-inch MacBook Air usually retails for almost $1,300 in the USA, but you can currently get it for $999 on Amazon.

Should I buy the MacBook Air from another country? If you happen to find yourself passing through a country in which the MacBook Air is noticeably cheaper than the US, you may decide to take advantage of the savings. But we’d suggest it probably isn’t worth it. You first have the hassle of having to claim back the tax on the device before you leave, although this can often be done at the airport. You have the further risk that the software configuration for that country may be different from the ones you’re used to back home. There are also warranty issues — Once you’re thousands of miles away from the nation in which you purchased the device, any warranty that it came with is likely to either be very difficult to use or completely void. Is all of that worth the maximum 15% savings?

There certainly isn’t any point in traveling across the globe with the sole purpose of getting a cheap MacBook Air. The costs you will incur in airfares and accommodation will far exceed any savings you’ll make. And, as we highlighted above, it’s not uncommon to see a retail deal on the MacBook Air that makes it as cheap, if not cheaper, than the retail price of the laptop anywhere in the world.

Why is the MacBook Air cheaper in some countries and more expensive in others?

The cost of getting the MacBook Air onto shelves or delivered to customers varies widely in different parts of the world. There are various taxes and duties to consider, labor costs in the supply chain, and 1,000 other things. There’s also the consumer spending power to consider. Apple undoubtedly takes all of these factors into account when deciding how to price its hardware in each economy in order to maximize sales and profit.

There are also exchange rates to account for. This is one of the factors for Apple in the above economic equation, but it’s also one for us, as we’re doing this comparison in US dollars. It has been a particularly turbulent time for the global market in recent years, and this causes the value of each currency compared to another to change at quite a dynamic rate. Australia might appear to be the cheapest place to buy a MacBook Pro in USD today, but it would only take a small increase in the Thai Bhat in dollar terms, and Thailand might top the list. We’ll revisit and update this post periodically for this reason.

FAQs

Is the MacBook Air or Pro cheaper? The MacBook Air is cheaper than the MacBook Pro. The Air starts at $1,099 at the US Apple store, which the most affordable MacBook Pro is $1,599.

