Newest Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 leak leaves nothing to the imagination

TL;DR A new set of leaks for the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G has surfaced, giving us a complete look at both devices.

The devices look similar, but the presence of antenna lines and brushed aluminum mid-frame differentiates the Galaxy A55 from the polycarbonate mid-frame Galaxy A35.

The devices could launch on March 11, 2024, in some markets.

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G soon, and we’ve been getting a steady trickle of leaks over the past few days. In some markets, Samsung will announce these devices on March 11, 2024, but aside from the pricing and availability, there’s not much point left for a launch event anyway. A new leak is showcasing all the marketing renders and highlight features of the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35, so beware, as there are major spoilers ahead.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass has shared these marketing renders of the two upcoming mid-range Android phones.

The two phones look very similar, so we wouldn’t fault you for believing one is the other. There are subtle differences, so let’s explore them!

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G leaked marketing renders

As we can see from the render, the big upgrade on the Galaxy A55 against the Galaxy A35 or even the predecessor Galaxy A54 is the switch to a metallic frame alongside a presumably glass back. Previous leaks have suggested that the phone measures 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm and weighs 213 grams.

Another way to tell the Galaxy A55 apart from the Galaxy A35 is to look for the antenna bands. Since the phone appears to use a metallic mid-frame, it needs visible plastic antenna lines for phone signals to pass through. As you will note in the Galaxy A35 renders later in this article, the lower-end phone doesn’t need them due to its presumably polycarbonate construction.

The Galaxy A55 is expected in four colors: Black, Blue, Lilac, and Yellow. The marketing names for the colors could differ.

The marketing renders reiterate past camera leaks. The Galaxy A55 could feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. The front-facing camera for selfies could be a 32MP shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G leaked marketing renders

As mentioned, the antenna lines on the Galaxy A35’s frame are missing, indicating that it comes with a plastic mid-frame.

The colors of the Galaxy A35 are similar: Black, Blue, Lilac, and Yellow. As mentioned, the marketing names could differ.

The Galaxy A35 could feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. The front-facing camera for selfies could be a 13MP shooter. The phone could also have a 5,000mAh battery and some level of water resistance.

Do you think the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will make good mid-range options? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments