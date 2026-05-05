This new under-display face unlock tech for Android does what Apple couldn't

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TL;DR Apple has been trying to bring Face ID under-display with no success, and Android brands avoided it due to security risks.

Metalenz’s Polar ID Under Display works flawlessly under an active OLED screen, eliminating the need for camera cutouts.

It ditches traditional cameras for metasurfaces that read polarized light, enabling a claimed 0% spoof rate.

Apple has tried for years to put Face ID under the iPhone’s display, but hasn’t succeeded. Android makers haven’t attempted it either, since it would hurt security. Now, Metalenz, a Boston optics startup, has changed the game at Display Week.

Today in Los Angeles, Metalenz showed off Polar ID Under Display, a face authentication system that works under a fully active OLED screen. There’s no notch, no punch-hole, and no loss in quality. Most importantly, it’s secure enough for payments.

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Metalenz addressed this challenge by moving away from traditional cameras. Their system uses metasurfaces — tiny flat optics that capture polarized light. This polarization signal is critical, resulting in a 0% acceptance rate for fraudulent attempts. Additionally, the signal remains strong when passing through an active OLED display.

Current under-display camera attempts use bulky hardware, produce poor image quality, and have weak security. That’s why Apple still uses the Dynamic Island, and why Android makers haven’t pursued under-display face unlock seriously.

Now, Metalenz is bringing top-level face authentication to Android phones. Manufacturers can finally offer a true all-screen design without extra cost or sacrificing security. There’s no longer a need to choose between a clean look and safe payments.

This isn’t just a lab experiment. Metalenz demoed the technology live in the I-Zone at Display Week, using a real phone with the screen turned on and real authentication in action.

Looking ahead, Android manufacturers are likely to adopt this technology quickly. If Metalenz meets expectations for cost and integration, the notch may soon be eliminated. Future devices could feature full-screen displays with secure face recognition.

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