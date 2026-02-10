Sony is revealing more than just the WF-1000XM6 this week

TL;DR Sony has released a new teaser seemingly hinting at the WH-1000XM6.

The company could be teasing a new colorway for the headphones.

The reveal is scheduled for February 12, the same day as the launch for the WF-1000XM6.

After a recent flurry of leaks, Sony finally broke its silence last week and confirmed the launch date for its next-generation premium earbuds — the WF-1000XM6. While these new earbuds will be Sony’s big news for the week, it won’t be the only surprise the company has up its sleeve. The electronics maker has now released a new teaser for a different product.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Over on YouTube, Sony has published a six-second video clip with the title “Your heart (and ears) will be set on us when you see this.” In the clip, we see a pink sheet sliding over what appears to be the silhouette of a pair of headphones. The end of the video reveals the word “coming” followed by the date of February 12, 2026. There’s no other information shared in the video or in the description.

Sony isn’t expected to release a new pair of headphones. However, a leak from Roland Quandt suggested that Sony would release a “Sandpink” version of the WF-1000XM6. Quandt later mentioned that “this might be another color for the WH, not the WF and I made a mistake.” This video seems to confirm that we will get a Sandpink version of the WH-1000XM6.

What’s also notable is the reveal date, which is two days from now. That means Sony plans to reveal this new color option for its premium headphones along with the launch of the WF-1000XM6.

Follow