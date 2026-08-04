Latest Ring Battery Doorbell with Head-to-Toe HD video is 30% off in rare price drop

Ring’s newest Battery Doorbell is built to give you a better view of what’s happening at your front door, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now. This latest model, also known as the Battery Doorbell (2nd Gen), focuses on seeing more of your porch area while keeping the handy smart doorbell features Ring is known for.

The standout upgrade is Head-to-Toe HD video with a 150-degree x 150-degree field of view. That taller view can help you see visitors as well as packages left near the door. Ring also says this model offers up to 23% longer battery life than the previous generation under common usage. On top of that, it has an updated design with a new push-pin mount system for easier DIY installation and removal.

You’re also getting the core features most people want from a video doorbell, including motion detection with customizable motion zones, real-time alerts, Live View, and Two-Way Talk. Ring’s current product page also lists Retinal 2K video and up to 6x Enhanced Zoom, giving this model a stronger feature set than the older standard battery doorbell.

At Amazon, the Ring Battery Doorbell is down to $69.99 from its $99.99 RRP. That’s a $30 discount, or 30% off the recommended retail price. It was marginally lower during Prime Day, but this is only the second time we’ve seen the device on sale since its launch, which still makes it a notable chance to grab the newest model for less.

Follow