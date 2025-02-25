You can soon shop for Pixel devices at Google's new Santa Monica store

Google

Part of what gives Apple its passionate fan following is that the company makes a lasting impression right from the beginning with its retail experience. Apple has physical stores in many high-profile locations worldwide, and they let consumers try out Apple devices without impedance and obstruction while adding an air of aspiration to them. Google has also entered the offline retail space with its exclusive Google Stores that cater to everything Google does and the company seems on track to open a new one as early as next month.

9to5Google spotted a Google Maps listing for a new Google Store in the US, opening on Friday, March 7, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. This store is located at 1460 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401, which happens to be at the busy southern end of the Third Street Promenade, just a few blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. That’s said to be a nice retail location, which definitely helps with getting the Google branding and products out to the general masses.

Like other Google Stores, you will be able to demo and buy Pixel phones, watches, earbuds, and tablets. Other Google-branded products like Nest smart home products and Fitbit accessories will also be available alongside Google-branded merch. Google will also offer troubleshooting and Pixel phone repair at the location, and users in LA can order online and pick up from the store, too.

This will be Google’s sixth retail store in the US, following stores in Chelsea, Williamsburg, Mountain View, Newbury Street, and Oakbrook. The report mentions that a seventh store is also underway in Austin.

