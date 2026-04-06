There’s a new Pixel model debuting tomorrow, but you probably can't buy it

TL;DR Google has teased a new Pixel model set to debut tomorrow, but only in Japan.

The teaser suggests a special-edition design, rather than a brand-new Pixel phone.

A rumored dark blue Pixel 10a now seems the most likely explanation.

Google isn’t supposed to have any big Pixel launch in the coming weeks, so a surprise teaser from the company about a new model naturally got people paying attention. The promotion is designed to look like an ‘exclusive’ new Pixel will arrive tomorrow, but it’s likely to be much less dramatic than it sounds.

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As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has posted on its Japanese X account that a Japan-exclusive Google Pixel model will debut on April 7. The teaser also includes wording that, in translation, suggests some kind of “artistic” special edition or design twist, rather than the arrival of a wholly new phone.

Which phone would you buy: the Pixel 10a or Galaxy S25 FE? 364 votes Google Pixel 10a 50 % Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 40 % Something else (elaborate in the comments). 10 %

That’s why the most likely explanation is that this isn’t a surprise handset at all, but a regional variant of one Google already sells. 9to5Google points to a recent X post from developer @evowizz claiming Google was preparing a dark blue Pixel 10a, and that theory lines up reasonably well with the deep blue shade used in the teaser image.

This speculation is quite plausible. The Pixel 10a is the latest Pixel off the Google production line, and the current color lineup is already bold, with the phone currently available in Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian. A darker blue finish would be a nice addition to that spectrum. Plus, a new colorway is an easy enough way for an OEM to freshen up one of its current phones in a market where it sells well. It’s just a shame most of us wouldn’t have the opportunity to get our hands on it.

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