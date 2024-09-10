New Google One Lite plan is here, right as we predicted

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has quietly rolled out a new Google One Lite plan to some users in certain regions.

This new Lite plan offers 30GB of storage for just Rs. 59 per month (~$0.70) but does not provide other benefits.

Google offers a cloud storage solution to consumers in the form of Google One, and it’s quite handy for making the most of your Android flagship. Google One plans get you more storage across Google services like Google Photos, Google Drive, Gmail, and more, and the higher tiers even get you access to Gemini AI features across the Google ecosystem. We previously discovered that Google was working on another tier called Google One Lite, and the company has now started rolling it out in some regions.

The new Google One Lite plan is now available for some users in India. It costs just Rs. 59 per month (~$0.70), and for that low price, you get 30GB storage, which is twice the 15GB storage that Google offers for free.

Assemble Debug / Android Authority

The Google One Lite plan offers no other features beyond the extra storage. If you want more features, such as more storage, family sharing, Google Photos editing features, and more, you will have to subscribe to the Google One Basic plan, which costs more than twice the Google One Lite plan in India (and $1.99 in the US).

For individuals who just want more storage for backing up their files to Google Photos or Google Drive, the Lite plan is an excellent option that cuts through the other features you may not be interested in.

Google hasn’t officially announced this plan yet, but it is quietly showing up for some users in India. We don’t know if the company plans to offer this plan in other regions like the US. We’ve contacted Google for comments and will update this article when we hear back from them.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments