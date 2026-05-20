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Google Health brings a powerful new widget to your home screen

Google Health’s new widget packs up to six fitness stats right on your home screen.
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42 minutes ago

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TL;DR
  • Google Health introduces a new stats widget.
  • The widget can fit up to six fitness metrics at a time.
  • Tapping the heart icon in the top left corner will open the app.

As Google announced earlier this month, the Fitbit app is being transformed into the Google Health app. In addition to delivering a redesign, this update is also introducing a number of changes. But the app isn’t the only thing new, its corresponding widget is new too.

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The change to Google Health is a mandatory update that’s currently rolling out. As part of the Google Health 5.0 rollout, Google is introducing a new home screen widget for the app.

Google Health widget
9to5Google

Spotted by 9to5Google, this new widget can be expanded up to 5×3, fitting up to six fitness metrics at the same time. However, you can also reduce the size of the widget so that only a single stat shows. These metrics double as a shortcut, taking you to the full stats page when tapped.

Also included in this new widget is a heart icon, a last updated indicator, and a refresh button. Tapping on the heart icon will open up the Google Health app. Not a big surprise, but hitting refresh will refresh the stats presented in the widget.

The Google Health update started rolling out on May 19. It’s expected that the rollout will be completed by May 26.

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