Leak reveals how AirTag 2 could outpace Android trackers again

Some new features could also arrive on current-gen AirTags via a software update.

Initial plans for a release in 2024 have reportedly slipped to early 2026.

Apple’s AirTag had long remained competition-free, but Android trackers finally caught up… almost. While Android trackers have improved enough to compete with the AirTag, the AirTag has long been awaiting an upgrade that would let it regain its lead. For the AirTag 2, Apple was rumored to upgrade to the second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip (U2) for extended range, and now, more potential upgrades have leaked.

AirTag 2 could pack a punch with these upgrades Citing evidence found within a leaked iOS 26 internal build, Macworld reports that Apple will bring an improved pairing process, enhanced Precision Finding, and detailed battery level reporting to the AirTag 2. Apple is also working on a feature called “Improved Moving,” which will likely allow users to locate an AirTag precisely, even when it’s in motion, one of the current AirTag’s limitations. Another feature appears to be focused on improving accurate tracking in crowded areas.

The report notes that the features were internally tagged as “2025AirTag,” indicating that the updated AirTag was scheduled for release this year but was quietly pushed back to next year (just as it was in 2024, too, as per older leaks). The AirTag 2 is now expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

The report notes that some of these new features may also be introduced to the current first-generation AirTag through a software update, so there’s no reason to rush out and buy a new AirTag 2 immediately (if and when it launches), if your current ones work fine.

Android trackers will once again have to catch up Android trackers will have their task cut out again when the AirTag 2 launches. For instance, most Android trackers report only a very basic and vague battery level, which would feel ancient against the purported detailed battery level reporting on the upcoming AirTag 2.

Improved Moving also sounds like a significant improvement, which would be particularly helpful in use cases such as locating luggage on an airport’s conveyor belt. These may seem like small additions, but for the product category, they will make a world of difference.

