Netflix may have to pay back years of price hikes to some subscribers — but probably not you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Italian court has ruled that several of Netflix’s past price hikes were unlawful.

Affected subscribers in Italy may be entitled to refunds and reduced subscription prices.

The ruling comes just after Netflix raised prices again in the US, but Netflix is appealing.

While Netflix subscribers in the US are still reeling from yet another round of price hikes, the streaming service has just been told to give some of its users the exact opposite treatment. A court in Rome has ruled that several of its past price increases in Italy were unlawful, potentially entitling affected subscribers in the country to refunds and lower current prices.

Are you going to tolerate Netflix's latest price hike? 1280 votes Yup. I don't love it, but I'm not cancelling over this. 15 % I probably won't cancel, but I may move to a lower tier. 13 % I'm going to try and cancel for myself and just get on a friend's plan. 9 % Nope. $20/month for standard is just too greedy. 63 %

According to Ars Technica, the case was brought by Italian consumer group Movimento Consumatori, which argued that Netflix had raised prices in ways that violated the country’s Consumer Code. The issue was that Netflix’s contracts reportedly didn’t properly explain in advance why those prices or other terms might change in the future. In other words, the platform hadn’t adequately justified the price increases before imposing them — a feeling you might share wherever you live.

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That ruling covers four hikes imposed between 2017 and 2024, and it could amount to a decent chunk of change for some long-time subscribers. Movimento Consumatori says a Premium customer who has been paying continuously since 2017 could be owed as much as €500, while a Standard subscriber could be due about €250. Even users on the Basic plan saw a small increase in that time.

Despite the timing of the ruling on the first of the month, this wasn’t an April Fool’s joke. The court reportedly gave Netflix 90 days to inform current and former customers in Italy of their refund rights via email, mail, its website, and Italian newspapers. If it fails to do so, it will face a fixed daily penalty.

This doesn’t mean every Netflix subscriber in Italy is suddenly getting a huge payout, and it definitely doesn’t mean viewers elsewhere are about to get the same good news. The ruling applies only in Italy and appears to have been reached based on the nuances of Italian consumer law. If you think Netflix is suddenly going to decide it’s a fair call and apply the same refund to the rest of us, you might want to lower your expectations.

On the contrary, the company isn’t even going to drop the matter in Italy. Netflix is reportedly appealing the decision, saying it takes consumer rights seriously and believes its terms have always complied with Italian law and practice. While this type of win for the little guy is generally seen as a good thing, given the timing of the Netflix price hikes elsewhere, some of us will struggle not to feel a little jealous of our Italian counterparts.

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