Is Netflix not working on Apple TV? Here’s how you can fix it

If you own an Apple TV set-top box (second generation and later), you can download the Netflix native app to stream and watch shows and movies from its huge library of titles. But what if Netflix is not working on your Apple TV?

Here’s a look at what might be the problem if Netflix is not working on Apple TV devices. We also offer some solutions that might get Netflix back up and running again.

QUICK ANSWER Netflix can stop working on Apple TV for a number of reasons. Your best courses of action are to restart your Apple TV, check your Wi-Fi connection, or check for an update to the Netflix app. There's also a chance that none of these methods will fix Netflix, in which case you may have to reinstall an older version of the app. JUMP TO A FEW OPTIONS Turn off Apple TV and turn it on again

Check your Wi-Fi connection

Reinstall the Netflix app

Update your Apple TV

Turn off Apple TV and turn it on again

Yes, this old internet meme can actually work if Netflix suddenly stops working on your Apple TV device. Here’s how to do it: Unplug both your Apple TV and the TV it’s plugged into. Leave them unplugged for two minutes or more. Plug them both back in. Turn them back on. Give Netflix another try.

Check your Wi-Fi or network connection

If that doesn’t work, your home network may be having issues. If your Apple TV is connected to an Ethernet cable, the problem could lie with either your Wi-Fi signal or your wired connection. Here’s how to check it: Open the Apple TV home screen.

Click on Settings .

Click on Network .

Under Connection, check to see if it says “Connected.” If it doesn’t say “Connected,” turn off your Wi-Fi router and then turn it on again. If it’s connected to an Ethernet cable, you may need to turn your internet modem off and on again to get things back up to speed.

Delete and reinstall your Netflix app

If Netflix is still not working on your Apple TV set-top box, there might be an issue with the Netflix app itself. Here’s how to uninstall and reinstall the app: From the Apple TV home screen, highlight the Netflix app .

Press and hold the center of your touchpad (the Netflix icon will start to shake).

Press the play/pause button.

Click on Delete to confirm.

Go to the Apple TV app store

Find the Netflix app, download it, and try to log in again.

Update your Apple TV operating system

If that doesn’t work, it’s possible the tvOS version installed on your Apple TV device is out of date and may need to be updated. Here’s how to handle that: Go to the Apple TV home screen.

Click on Settings > System > Software Updates and then select Update Software .

Click on Download and Install (if new firmware is available).

Is Netflix still not working on Apple TV? Netflix might be down

If none of those methods work, there’s an outside chance that Netflix itself could be having problems. The DownDetector.com site might show if there are reported outages of Netflix in your area. If there are, you will have to wait until Netflix is back up and running.

